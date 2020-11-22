Trade To take full advantage of free trade agreements By Anh Thu Sunday, Nov 22, 2020,14:47 (GMT+7) To take full advantage of free trade agreements By Anh Thu Sustainable development means that we have to protect the environment, both at sea …. – PHOTOS: HAI DUONG To maximize the advantage of export opportunities from free trade agreements (FTAs), enterprises cannot but take into account the criteria for sustainable development. This is not a barrier set up by partner countries to restrict imports, as thought by many people, but a support instead. In the report “Our Common Future” by the United Nations’ World Council for Environment and Development (WCED), sustainable development is defined as “development which satisfies the current demands but does not obstruct meeting the demands of future generations.” Sustainable development is a process with the close, reasonable and harmonious combination of three aspects: economic development, social development (implementing social progress and equality, narrowing the income gap, reducing poverty and solving employment) and environmental protection. Sustainable development is the cross-cutting standpoint embraced by the Party and the State policies and has been integrated into 10-year socio-economic development strategies and five-year socio-economic development plans. Most recently, on September 25, 2020, the Government issued Resolution 136/CP-NQ… Read full this story

