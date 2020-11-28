Corporate Thuong Nhat hydropower project’s license revoked The Saigon Times Saturday, Nov 28, 2020,15:29 (GMT+7) Thuong Nhat hydropower project’s license revokedThe Saigon Times The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s team inspects the Thuong Nhat hydropower project – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The Electricity Regulatory Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade on November 27 revoked the license of the Thuong Nhat hydropower project in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue for violations. On November 16, the ministry established a team to inspect the project’s compliance with regulations on reservoir management and natural disaster prevention and control. Three days later, the inspection team reported violations at the project, the local media reported. The Central Hydro Power Joint Stock Company, which is in charge of developing and operating the plant, has not operated a reservoir of the project in line with the process approved by the competent agencies. The project has not been completed, so it was not allowed to store water for operation. However, the plant was found to have repeatedly breached the Thua Thien-Hue government’s water storage ban in the rainy and flooding season, especially during storms Molave and Vamco. The local authorities then asked the plant to discharge water through… Read full this story

