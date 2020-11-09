Where are the talents now? Are they abroad? Many talented people only work as experts and researchers, and their capabilities are not maximized, Minister Nguyen Chi Dung has said. VietNamNet publishes part 2 of the presentation about development issues made by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung to his employees. Winner takes all Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung. Photo: Le Tien My favorite keywords are “connect” and “share”. It creates a common platform for us to cooperate for development. We have to connect and share with each other to prosper and thrive because no one can go far alone in today’s world. Of course, to get to the finish line quickly, you must choose the right path and decisions need to be accurate and timely. In the book “My Vision: Challenges in the Race for Excellence”, the author (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai) wrote one thing that I have great sympathy for: “With each new day in Africa, a gazelle wakes up knowing he must outrun the fastest lion or perish. At the same time, a lion… Read full this story

There are many talented Vietnamese, but they have not become the country's resources have 240 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at November 9, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.