Tropical Storm Linfa is the sixth tropical storm to hit Vietnam in 2020 and made landfall on October 11. Subsequently, Tropical Storm Nangka (Tropical Storm #7) made landfall over northeastern Vietnam on October 14. As of October 15, the flooding had adversely affected over 136,000 households – resulting in at least 40 deaths, injuring 15 people, and leaving 29 people missing, according to the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority and American Red Cross. In addition, 150,000 people have been evacuated and significant impacts on transportation networks and agricultural livelihoods have been reported. USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance partner VNRC is on the frontlines of the response and has mobilized rapid disaster response teams established and trained through ongoing USAID disaster risk reduction programs to support evacuation, search and rescue, and emergency response operations. Many residential areas in central province of Thua Thien-Hue have been submerged due to heavy rains and floods “The U.S. Mission in Vietnam expresses our deepest condolences to the people of Vietnam for the loss of life, destruction of property, and displacement of people due to the flooding in central Vietnam. We stand together with the Government and the people of Vietnam as they mourn their loved ones,… Read full this story

The United States Announces Assistance to Vietnam to Respond to Tropical Storm Linfa have 299 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.