Nurturing the passion Running has become a popular activity in Vietnam these days as people know how many benefits the affordable sport can bring to our body and soul, without having to pay for an expensive facility and the need for training equipment. With series of amateur and professional races organised from north to south, the sport slowly but surely becomes a magnet, attracting runners of all ages, professions, and genders. While participants join the race all with a similar passion, their reasons to participate can range anywhere from simply wanting a chance to enjoy time with friends and colleagues over practicing for health and stress relieve to more professional approaches. Luu Ky Nam conquers the race at VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020 “For me, the most challenging of the journey is the starting point of a race. I feel very lucky to be able to participate in this special race which is also why I wanted to try it. Besides the obvious health benefits, I see running as a way to bring people closer and share their passion for a healthy and refreshing lifestyle,” said Nam. Nam recently attended the VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020’s 10-km race with his… Read full this story

The hardest part of a journey is the start have 396 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at November 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.