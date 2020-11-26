“Thang Long Memories” underway in Old Quarter

Opening the series of activities “Memory of Thang Long” is the exhibition “Viet Thien Thi – Thousand Years of Culture”, introducing a poetry book created in the Ly – Tran dynasties (11th to 14th centuries) and a set of illustrations printed on Do paper by writer Nguyen Duy together with folk artifacts – materials. The exhibition will last until December 15. Coincide with the exhibition is a traditional music program “Viet Thien Am”. The music program is based on the Vietnamese Zen poems in combination with other traditional arts. A host of activities such as seminars, music and fashion shows are held around the Hanoi Old Quarter./. VNA

