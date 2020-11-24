Thang Long Imperial Citadel marks 10th anniversary of UNESCO recognition

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh told the ceremony that the capital will make greater efforts to preserve heritage values over the long term. It will focus on implementing approved component projects, educating youngsters about the heritage, and stepping up sustainable tourism activities, he added. Outstanding individuals honored at the event Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu said UNESCO’s recognition contributed to raising public awareness of heritage preservation and to educating the younger generation about history, traditions, and patriotism. He suggested Hanoi expand its cooperation with domestic and foreign scientists to improve preservation work. Chief Representative of the UNESCO Office in Vietnam Michael Croft lauded Hanoi’s efforts in realising its commitments to UNESCO in protecting and upholding heritage values. He called on the Thang Long Imperial Citadel Conservation Centre, partners, and Vietnamese people to work harder to preserve and promote the citadel, thus helping to take Hanoi forward. On this occasion, the municipal People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to individuals and collectives in recognition of their conservation efforts. The Thang Long Imperial Citadel, which was placed on the UNESCO list in August 2010, was a power centre for over a thousand years of Vietnamese… Read full this story

