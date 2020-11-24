Other News Tet train tickets to be up for sale for second time By Le Anh Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020,18:28 (GMT+7) Tet train tickets to be up for sale for second time By Le Anh Passengers buy train tickets at Saigon Station. Vietnam Railways Corporation will sell some 30,000 train tickets for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday or Tet for the second time from 9.00 a.m. on November 25 – PHOTO: ANH QUAN HCMC – Vietnam Railways Corporation will sell some 30,000 train tickets for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet, for the second time from 9.00 a.m. on November 25 following the first batch for grabs last month. The 30,000 train tickets will serve train trips before the Tet holiday, from February 3 to 10, 2021, and after the holiday, between February 15 and 21, 2021. In the last few years, Tet train tickets were sold out one month after they were put up for sale, but this year has been different. Since the Tet train tickets were put up for sale in October, the number of unsold tickets has remained high. Saigon Railway Transport JSC attributed the slow sale of tickets to the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit hard… Read full this story

