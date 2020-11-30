Community Suntory PepsiCo’s golf tournament raises VND1.8 billion for children with cancer By Le Hoang Monday, Nov 30, 2020,19:21 (GMT+7) Suntory PepsiCo’s golf tournament raises VND1.8 billion for children with cancer By Le Hoang Golfers participating in the Suntory PepsiCo Friendship Golf Tournament 2020 pose for a group photo – PHOTO: SUNTORY PEPSICO VIETNAM BEVERAGE HCMC – Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage raised some VND1.8 billion for children with cancer during its 18th charity golf tournament, which was held at the Golf & Country Club in HCMC on November 27 aimed at connecting businesses and lending a helping hand to the community. The Suntory PepsiCo Friendship Golf Tournament 2020 saw the participation of 146 golfers. All the proceeds from the event, which were contributed by Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage and its business partners such as Mercedes-Benz Vietnam, Novaland, Saigontourist, VH Golf and Crown Saigon, will be given to children suffering from cancer through the HCMC Sponsoring Association for Poor Patients. Jahanzeb Khan, general director of Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage, said over the past 26 years, the company has always been committed to supporting local communities. Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage launched the golf tournament in 2001 to honor its business partners for their contributions to the… Read full this story

