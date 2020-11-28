Striker Quyết dreams of Golden Ball award

Striker Nguyễn Văn Quyết is expected to take the title of Vietnamese Golden Ball for the first time in his career. Photo bongda24h.vn Football Thanh Nga HÀ NỘi — After being named the best player of the 2020 V.League 1 season, forward Nguyễn Văn Quyết is favourite to take the Vietnamese Golden Ball award for the first time in his career. The 29-year-old made great contributions to Hà Nội FC last season, with five goals and eight assists in the National Cup, helping his side defend their title. In the national premier league, he notched five goals and five assists to help the capital team finish second. Taking a look at some more advanced statistics shows just how important Quyết was to his team. As well as playing all 20 league matches in the season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Quyết had 55 key passes in the season to lead the league by nine. Most tellingly, Quyết also participated in 20 out of the 37 attacks that led to a goal for Hà Nội. With these great contributions, Quyết overcame luminaries like Nguyễn Công Phượng, Nguyễn Quang Hải and Bùi Tiến Dũng to be named the league’s top player and step towards winning the Golden Ball. Gold dream The… Read full this story

