Strategic solutions for business growth post-COVID-19

According to the Ministry of Finance, Vietnam has more than 700,000 firms, with over 600,000 private and 96 per cent being micro-, as well as small- or medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Dr. Can Van Luc FCPA (Aust.), chief economist for BIDV and president of the BIDV Training and Research Institute With an increasing number of customers going online to access goods and services, these SMEs need to prioritise equipping their leaders and employees with digital skills, says Dr. Can Van Luc FCPA (Aust.), chief economist for BIDV and president of the BIDV Training and Research Institute. “Innovation skills also need to be enhanced,” he says. “There is a need to be more creative, innovative, and to adapt to the new normal conditions, which are still very fluid.” Learnings in change management, smart data management, and new AI would also be valuable to companies and business leaders, Luc added. While the Vietnamese government is currently strategising how to best equip its people for the digital economy, with the rise of robots and other changes in the next decade, robotisation and the automation of some processes like accounting, trade finance, and payments are already common, he says. “AI is also being used in… Read full this story

