Sovico Aviation to buy  Vietjet shares

Vietjet planes. — Photo courtesy of the airline HÀ NỘI — Sovico Aviation Holdings Company (Sovico Aviation) has registered to buy 33 million shares of Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HoSE: VJC). The deal is being executed between November 12 and December 11, 2020 via put-through and/or order-matching transactions, Vietjet said in a statement. The move by Sovico Aviation, Vietjet’s blockholder, shows its confidence in Vietjet’s recovery post COVID-19 due to the airline’s effective and flexible business solutions in response to the ups and downs of the aviation market. Vietnamese airlines’ stocks lifted on November 10, 2020 as investors believed in the rebound of aviation businesses, which are deemed the leverage for other economic sectors. Shares of the two largest Vietnamese airlines – Vietjet (VJC) and Vietnam Airlines (HoSE: HVN) – outstood among other stocks. Vietjet shares hit the ceiling price on November 10, soaring 7 per cent to VNĐ113,400 (about US$4.8) apiece with asking volume being down to zero and bidding volume increasing up to 238,000 shares. Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines shares jumped 5.6 per cent to VNĐ27,500 ($1.1) apiece while the Airports Corporation of Vietnam stock (UpCom: ACV) also headed north, up by 5.4 per cent to VNĐ66,400 ($2.8) apiece. The growth of Vietjet… Read full this story

