Som Rông Pagoda: one of the most beautiful pagodas in Sóc Trăng

The Wat Pătum Wôngsa Som Rông Pagoda in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Sóc Trăng is one of the most beautiful and largest Khmer pagodas in the region. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — The Pătum Wôngsa Som Rông Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Sóc Trăng is one of the most beautiful and largest Khmer pagodas in the region. Ethnic Khmer pagoda Som Rông, famous for a giant reclining Buddha statue, looks even more magnificent when the sun goes down. It is located at 367 Tôn Đức Thắng Street in Sóc Trăng Town. The pagoda dates back to around 1785 and was originally built using bamboo, wood and simple leaf roofing. It is the work of the Khmer ethnic community that resides in the Mekong Delta. The main hall is used for worship with its roof decorated with details depicting the goddess Keynor and Krud, a bird god. On both sides of the entrance are statues of qilin, a mythical chimerical creature known in East Asian cultures. Its architecture combines both traditional Khmer culture and modernity with a unique colour scheme, creating a charming highlight. The highlight of the temple is its reclining Buddha statue that is 63m long, 22.5m high and weighs

