SmartNet receives “Vietnam Outstanding Fintech Award 2020″

SmartNet Company Limited (Co. Ltd), the owner of SmartPay E-Wallet, was honoured with the “Vietnam Outstanding Fintech Award 2020″ on November 26. — Photo Courtesy of the company SmartNet Company Limited (Co., Ltd), the owner of SmartPay E-Wallet, received the ”Vietnam Outstanding Fintech Award 2020″ last Thursday, along with Moca and Momo e-wallets. The award is part of the “Vietnam Outstanding Banking Award 2020” ceremony, organised by the Vietnam Banking Association and International Data Group. The aim of the Vietnam Outstanding Banking and Fintech Awards 2020 is to honour businesses that have made active contributions to the development of Việt Nam’s financial industry. For the “Outstanding Fintech Award”, SmartPay was one of three e-wallets honoured, along with Moca and Momo. SmartPay launched just 18 months ago. The award is especially gratifying for SmartPay because in the intermediary market, there are 39 active and licensed companies of this kind. Within a short time, with practical benefits for users, SmartPay has grown quickly and became one of the e-wallets with the largest micro merchants network in Việt Nam, with about 400,000 small retail outlets and 1.5 million individual customers. On average, SmartPay has more than 200,000 app downloads per month. With enthusiasm and an effort to cooperate with Vietnamese micro merchants, SmartPay helps micro merchants develop their business… Read full this story

