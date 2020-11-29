Shopping habit focus for new Visa initiative

“By going online, SMEs can expand not only to consumers domestically, but to a global marketplace that can be accessed by millions of Visa cardholders.” ‑ Dang Tuyet Dung, country manager for Vietnam and Laos, Visa The current pandemic has acted as a strong tailwind to the already burgeoning e-commerce market in Vietnam. Social distancing measures have driven more consumers to shop online than before. Specifically, a growing number of first-time users have switched to online grocery and delivery models. Many of these first-time buyers are from older age groups that tend to be the later adopters of e-commerce. A McKinsey mid-April consumer survey observed that the shift to digital channels is more telling. Nearly 40 per cent of respondents listed the availability of an online store or mobile app as a primary factor for why they switched to a new grocery store. In addition, respondents who are shopping for groceries online say they are spending more during COVID-19 than they did before, and they intend to continue to do so after the pandemic. “Even within physical stores, this digital shift is apparent as respondents express a stronger preference for contactless payment options, such as card tapping, in-app payment, and… Read full this story
- Businesses take heed of online distribution channel to adapt new shopping habits
- Kia Motors Introduces New Safety Initiative To Stop Spreading Of Covid-19 Virus
- Boris Johnson is to unveil plans for new visa scheme to lure top scientists and mathematicians to UK after Brexit
- All dressed down and nowhere to go: the new M&S shopping habits
- Our pandemic shopping habits are here to stay. Brands are racing to adapt
- Coronavirus changing shopping habits 'for ever', says M&S chief
- Shopping habits of generation Z could spell end of fast fashion
- The huge change coming to Woolworths: Supermarket will change the way you shop forever with new plans to improve social distancing
- Keeping your distance on the High Street: Towns and cities unveil two-way pedestrian lanes and pavement markings to enforce two-metre rule as coronavirus transforms shopping habits
- Shopping addict who ordered clothes online EVERY night and drove to different post offices because she was so embarassed by her returns embarks on a year-long 'no spend' challenge
Shopping habit focus for new Visa initiative have 372 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at November 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.