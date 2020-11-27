Shares continue trading above 1,000 points but growth slows

HDBank was the biggest gainer in Friday’s morning trade, up 4.8 per cent. — Photo HDBank Shares continued trading above the 1,000-point landmark on Friday’s morning but their growth was restrained by downside movements of many large caps. The VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange inched up 0.07 per cent to 1,006.65 points. The market breadth was positive but the number of gainers slightly outnumbered the losers by 206-185 and 121 closed flat. Fourteen of the top 30 shares by market value and liquidity increased while 13 declined. Market supporters included HDBank (HDB) and PV Power (POW), each up more than 4 per cent; steelmaker Hoa Phat Group, up 2.8 per cent; and Mobile World Investment (MWG), Phu Nhuan Jewelry (PNJ), Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) and Refrigeration Electrical Engineering (REE), each up more than 1 per cent. On the other end of spectrum, some heavyweight stocks slumped and pulled down the market, including Vietcombank (VCB), Vinamilk (VNM), Sabeco (SAB), lender BIDV (BID), VPBank (VPB) and Masan Group. Nearly 248 million shares worth VND5.24 trillion (US$226 milion) were traded in the morning trade. Meanwhile, the HNX-Index on the Ha Noi Stock Exchange edged down 0.09 per cent to close… Read full this story

