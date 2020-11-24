Selfless teachers dedicate lives to students

Teacher Trần Ngọc Hải teaches students of Cao Sơn School in Lũng Cao Village. — Photo dantri.com.vn Nguyễn Thùy THANH HÓA — Kind-hearted teachers have to cross dangerous roads, battle severe weather and cope with poor living conditions with no electricity or water in a remote part of central Thanh Hóa Province. Every week, male teachers traverse a 15km pass with a sheer cliff on one side and an abyss on the other to reach Lũng Cao Commune on the slopes of Cao Sơn Peak – nearly 1,500m above sea level. Lũng Cao Commune is considered the poorest commune in Bá Thước District. Cao Sơn (high mountain) is surrounded by towering peaks and is almost constantly whipped by a cold, foggy wind. Conditions at Cao Sơn School are extremely harsh, and there has not been a female teacher at the school since it was founded. Because of the lack of basic necessities like electricity and clean water, along with the tricky transportation issue, only male teachers have ever taught in Cao Sơn. One of the main reasons for women is the problems it would cause for family life once they came to work here. Nguyễn Thế Tài, the school principal, cheerfully said: “There are dirt roads to the commune, but for several years now it’s taken half a day by… Read full this story

