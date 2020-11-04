Second stimulus package to focus on most affected sectors

Việt Nam was considering a second stimulus package to aid the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the focus on the aviation and tourism industry and boosting consumption. — Photo thoibaokinhdoanh.vn HÀ NỘI — The second stimulus package to aid the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic would focus on the most affected sectors, including aviation, tourism and consumption, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment. The ministry has recently sent the draft of the second stimulus package to relevant ministries and agencies for comments, which included strong fiscal policies for vulnerable businesses and community groups. The highlight was policies for the aviation and tourism industry. The ministry proposed special policies to remove difficulties for aviation companies which were seriously suffering from the pandemic. Accordingly, the Government could provide guarantees to aviation companies in getting loans together with mechanisms for the State Capital Investment Company to invest in airlines. The policies for the aviation industry would support cash flow and liquidity for airlines to help them avoid bankruptcy which might bring instability to society and the economy. The financial support for the aviation industry in Government-backed loans was estimated at around VNĐ11 trillion (US$474 million). Due to the impacts of the… Read full this story

