BizInfo Schaeffler expands its global apprenticeship program with pilot project in Vietnam Saturday, Nov 28, 2020,15:25 (GMT+7) Schaeffler expands its global apprenticeship program with pilot project in Vietnam Schaeffler hosted 20 local students for a tour of its global manufacturing hub in Bien Hoa City on Friday, November 6, 2020, as part of a new vocational skill development project launched in partnership with a technical college. The apprenticeship program will focus on developing highly skilled workforce for industries in Vietnam by providing enrolled students advanced training according to German standards. Schaeffler Vietnam launched the project by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LiLama2 International Technology College to jointly conduct the 3-year pilot program for theoretical and practical training. Leaders from both sides signed the MoU at a special ceremony at the college on October 30, 2020. Schaeffler management from Singapore and Southeast Asia joined the event virtually via a video conference. Students enrolled in the pilot program will receive two and a half years of college learning and half year on-the-job training at Schaeffler where they will be assigned to the CNC metal cutting line. The program offers the students access to highly qualified teachers and modern technical equipment at the college; and… Read full this story

Schaeffler expands its global apprenticeship program with pilot project in Vietnam have 305 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at November 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.