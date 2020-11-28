Sacombank, 1st in Việt Nam to deploy Tap to Phone and NFC technologies

Executives from the State Bank of Vietnam’s HCM City branch, Sacombank and the first three companies to go live with Tap to Phone at a ceremony to launch the service in HCM City on November 27. — Photo courtesy of Sacombank HCM CITY— Sacombank has partnered with Visa, the global leader in payments technology, to deploy the ‘Tap to Phone’ technology that enables merchants to use their mobile phones or tablets as a point of sale device for contactless payments without the need for additional devices or peripherals for the first time in Việt Nam. Together with the Rapid Seller Onboarding solution, enterprises/ household businesses can complete the setup and register online to become a card accepting unit quickly and easily. Tap to Phone technology uses software development kit (SDK) integrated in mMerchant, a mobile app exclusively meant for merchants, to meet the increasing demand for fast and convenient payment solutions. Tap to Phone is now used only in near-field communication (NFC)-enabled Android mobile devices, but will be expanded to iOS devices in the near future. This solution will meet the requirement for cost-effective contactless payment solutions among merchants/enterprises, especially those needing multiple mobile payment points such as insurance companies,… Read full this story

