Sabeco launches new Bia Saigon Chill with deep cold filtered technique

Bennett Neo, general director of Sabeco, talking about the new product in the Bia Saigon portfolio, Bia Saigon Chill Following the success of the previous Bia Saigon brands, the launch of Bia Saigon Chill demonstrates how Sabeco thoroughly understands the consumers' demand and interests. With the exclusive cold filtered technique at the extreme low temperature -2 degrees Celsius, Bia Saigon Chill not only brings the most refreshing and cool taste but also preserves the distinguished aroma of brewer's yeast. Besides, the design of Bia Saigon Chill has many breakthroughs, specifically the trendy blue colour highlighted by the signature rising dragon. The product has a youthful, stylish look with two versions of the high neck clear glass bottle and tall thin can which makes it differentiated from the brothers Bia Saigon Lager, Bia Saigon Special, and Bia Saigon Export. "The birth of Bia Saigon Chill, the latest addition to our Bia Saigon family, is an important milestone in Sabeco's history. It is an extension to our product range and is targeted at enlightened, optimistic, and sociable Vietnamese who strive hard in their lives, rising with Vietnam," said Bennett Neo, general director of Sabeco.

