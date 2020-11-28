HCMC S.Korean suspect in murder case in District 7 arrested The Saigon Times Saturday, Nov 28, 2020,19:27 (GMT+7) S.Korean suspect in murder case in District 7 arrestedThe Saigon Times Jeong In Cheol, a suspect in a murder case in Him Lam residential area in HCMC’s District 7 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The HCMC Police Department on November 28 arrested Jeong In Cheol, a 35-year-old South Korean national, for allegedly murdering another South Korean man and put his body in a pink suitcase in Him Lam residential area in HCMC’s District 7. The suspect, director of a company, was arrested while he was hiding himself in District 2, the local media reported. On November 27, owner of a house in Him Lam residential area checked his house, which had been earlier rented by some foreigners, and found a suitcase in the restroom with unpleasant odor. The house’s owner immediately informed the police of the case. After receiving the news, the District 7 Police coordinated with the relevant agencies to examine the scene of the case and found a body in a black plastic bag put inside the suitcase. The police also found a saw and a pair of locking pliers. The case is under… Read full this story

S.Korean suspect in murder case in District 7 arrested have 316 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at November 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.