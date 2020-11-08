S Korea to boost investment and tourism in central Việt Nam

South Korean and Vietnamese representatives take part in a ribbon cutting event to inaugurate the Consulate General of Korea in Đà Nẵng. The office aims to boost tourism and investment between Korea and central Việt Nam. — VNS Photo Lê Lâm ĐÀ NẴNG — South Korea officially inaugurated its Consulate General in Đà Nẵng on Friday, aiming to boost tourism and investment between S Korea and central Việt Nam in the coming years. It is the second South Korean Consular General to be opened in Việt Nam after HCM City. S Korean Ambassador to Việt Nam Park Noh Wan said Đà Nẵng would become a centre for cultural exchange and traditional friendship between the two countries. He said COVID-19 had stopped Korean tourists from travelling to Việt Nam, but Đà Nẵng promised to be a popular destination in the future. He said the resumption of flights between Việt Nam and South Korea had been discussed during a visit by the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Deputy Park Byeong-seug to Việt Nam earlier this week. The Korean Consulate Office, located in Ngũ Hành Sơn District, will cover administration across Đà Nẵng, Quảng Nam, Quảng Ngãi and Thừa Thiên-Huế to promote tourism and investment connections between world heritage sites in central Việt Nam with popular destinations including Jeju Island, Incheon,… Read full this story

