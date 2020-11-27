Run for the Heart race comes back virtually

At the lauching ceremony of the event (Photo: VNA) HCM City (VNA) – The 8th Run for the Heart race, an annual event to support disadvantaged children with congenital heart diseases, is taking place virtually, meaning it can reach runners from across the nation. The race is an initiative of Gamuda Land Vietnam and Heartbeat Vietnam – a health care programme of VinaCapital Foundation. Launched on November 27, the event is the result of a partnership between its organisers and Vietrace365, one of the most popular online virtual race platforms for the running community in Vietnam, which offers race courses nationwide. To join, a racer need to register and pay an entry fee worth 150,000 VND (6.48 USD), which will be donated to help children with heart diseases. The participant then can run anytime anywhere and record the activity on a mobile app, with the results updated automatically. After completing a minimum of 30km, he receives one sport T-shirt and a medal. A highlight of the race this year is fundraising through a series of mini gameshows broadcast live on its official communication channels, which will be joined by a large number of celebrities. The event is open for donation… Read full this story

