Rolling out red carpet for South Korea

On the back of the RCEP, South Korean enterprises are expected to further increase investment in Vietnam, photo Le Toan Hundreds of South Korean enterprises participated in an investment promotion conference to lure investors into the northern province of Vinh Phuc organised last week by Vinh Phuc People's Committee, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), and South Korean organisations already in Vietnam. These enterprises had opportunities to meet local partners and work with authorities to scope out investment prospects in the province. The outcome of the conference is expected to open up opportunities for South Korean enterprises in industrial infrastructure development, manufacturing and processing, the supporting industry, innovation, and pharmaceuticals. The Vinh Phuc promotional event was one of numerous similar events that South Korean investors have organised in cities and provinces across the country, in locations such as Nghe An, Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai. Several investment proposals worth hundreds of millions of US dollars have been made at the events, one of which was a $150 million technopark project in the southern province of Dong Nai proposed by Vietnam-Korea Techno Park, with the expectation to lure in $2-3 billion of high-tech investment in around…

