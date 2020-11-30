Richy representing nation with colour and quality The Vietnam Value Programme has been a trusted institution for domestic businesses and consumers for many years now. As a local manufacturer of confectionery, Richy hopes to further boost its image through participating in this prestigious programme, which aims to contribute to Vietnamese people gradually preferring products of their home country. With its recognition this year, Richy hopes to reaffirm its reputation among its trusted customers as the main choice for confectionery. In the past few years, the domestic food and beverage industry has witnessed a dramatic transformation, with many new businesses and products emerging within the market. Along with that, the globalisation and development of new technologies and a more sophisticated logistics system have been creating additional opportunities for many foreign brands to enter the Vietnamese market. The available variety in designs, flavours, and packaging from a wide range of domestic and foreign confectionery products gives consumers a multitude of choices. To survive in such a fiercely competitive market and conquer consumers’ hearts, confectionery brands need to bolster their quality and reputation. With modern production systems, machinery, and technology, as well as a broad distribution system across all 63 provinces and cities… Read full this story

