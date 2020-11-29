Responding to the coronavirus fallout

By Le Khanh Lam – Partner, RSM Vietnam Here are some steps businesses can take in this new environment of partial social distancing measures and ongoing travel restrictions. Many of these considerations may also be helpful in continuity planning for other emergency scenarios. Consistency is key Consistent and routine messaging is reassuring for employees. At this point in the pandemic, organisations should regularly communicate with employees, even if the messaging contains little new information. Depending on the size and complexity of the organisation, this communication may occur at multiple levels, from all-hands bulletins to individual work teams, but the messaging should always be consistent and from the top down. Regardless of the frequency or style, messaging content should briefly address how the company will continue to meet stakeholder expectations, how services will be delivered, and any operational changes needed to continue essential service delivery while protecting the health and safety of employees. Key pieces of information businesses may want to address in these communications include updates on how leadership is actively monitoring events impacting the organisation; information about meetings to proactively adjust operations given pandemic data; effects on employees; reinforcement of remote work policies; and reminders to visit trusted health… Read full this story

