Youngster donates blood at a blood donation festival in Hà Nội. — VNS Photo Thanh Hải HÀ NỘI — Health experts and scientists discussed their latest research in haematology and blood transfusions at a national conference in Hà Nội on November 26 and 27. Speaking at the event, director of the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) Bạch Quốc Khánh said that increasing the number of regular blood donors to ensure stable and safe blood supplies to meet emergency and treatment demands was among the key tasks of the haematology and blood transfusion sector in 2021. This would minimise shortages that often occurred between blood drives. The NIHBT director said the number of regular blood donors in the country was low compared to many neighboring countries. “Hà Nội has 200,000 regular blood donors every year. If each one (regular donor) donates blood once a year, the city would have at least 200,000 units of blood that would meet the city’s demand for emergencies and treatment,” said Khánh. Khánh said 2020 had been a challenging year for the health sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic that had affected all aspects of social life. However, the NIHBT has been proactive and creative in mobilising blood donors and safely receiving and supplying blood, contributing to the overall… Read full this story

Regular blood donations a top priority to ensure safe supplies have 316 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.