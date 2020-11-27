Refresher course on military logistics opened for Lao officers

During the course, the Lao officers will be trained in a number of contents related to regular logistic services, logistic staff work, barracks planning, management of investment in military construction works and military barracks designing. They will also study the system of legal documents on the management of construction quality and general principles of the management of the construction survey quality, and more. Apart from that, the trainees will go on field trips to a number of logistic units of the Vietnam People’s Army for more practical experience. At the opening ceremony Addressing the opening ceremony of the course, Major General Tran Duy Giang, Chief of the General Department of Logistics, stressed that the refresher course is one of the contents in the Protocol on bilateral defense cooperation in the period of 2015-2019 and the defense cooperation plan in 2019 signed by the Vietnamese and Lao defense ministries. General Giang asked the Party Committee and the Directorate of the Military Logistics Academy to provide favorable conditions for the Lao officers to achieve the best results of the course. Meanwhile, instructors of the course should promote their sense of responsibility to pass on their knowledge and experience to the trainees at… Read full this story

