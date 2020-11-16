Nation Recovered Covid-19 patient retests positive before being confirmed negative The Saigon Times Monday, Nov 16, 2020,15:20 (GMT+7) Recovered Covid-19 patient retests positive before being confirmed negativeThe Saigon Times Medical workers provide hand sanitizers to citizens upon arriving at a quarantine center. A recovered Covid-19 patient in Hanoi has retested positive for the virus before being confirmed as negative a day later – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A 21-year-old man from Hanoi who was declared free of the coronavirus nearly two months ago retested positive for the virus on November 15 but negative on November 16. According to the Hanoi Center for Disease Control, on November 15, the patient, tagged as the 1032nd case, had his sample tested at the Vietnam National Children’s Hospital and the result was positive, the local media reported. However, the Ministry of Health today, November 16, confirmed he was negative for the virus after being taken to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases and had his sample tested again. He flew to Vietnam from Russia on August 10 and his second Covid-19 test result came back positive on August 25. The patient was treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi from August 25 to September 17…. Read full this story

