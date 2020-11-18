RCEP offers an ideal economic model: MoIT minister

Minister of Industry and Trade, Trần Tuấn Anh. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NÔI — The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has given Việt Nam and other ASEAN countries a perfect opportunity to become a centre of investment attraction, said Minister of Industry and Trade, Trần Tuấn Anh. Anh considered the deal has created a new entity and a new model of trade and economy, forming a foundation for a free and fair trade framework to protect the interests of nations, especially developing ones including Việt Nam. He said: “RCEP creates the largest free trade-economic region in the world, accounting for 30 per cent of global GDP with 2.2 billion consumers.” Anh said in the context of the pandemic, Việt Nam as the chairman of ASEAN and other partners have done everything possible to close the deal, making 2020 a historic year when ASEAN signed the free trade agreement with five partner countries of South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. As RCEP signatories believed India would return to the deal in the future, it could make a huge contribution to the overall stability, peace and prosperity of the region, Anh said. Anh emphasised the deal could help restructure and reposition supply chains… Read full this story

