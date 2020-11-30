Quang Ngai province reviews search and collection of remains of fallen soldiers

Outstanding groups honored at the event Major General Vo Van Hung, Political Chief of Military Region 5 and Standing Deputy Head of the military region’s Steering Committee 515, attended at the event. Reports delivered at the event concluded that over the past time, Quang Ngai province’s Steering Committee 515 has instructed districts, towns, and cities to cooperate with relevant units and localities to check and verify information about fallen soldiers and their burial places. Particularly, the province received tens of thousands of pieces of information related to martyrs and their burial sites. Under the instruction of the steering committee, all districts, towns, cities, wards, and communes completed the verification of information and drew a map of burial sites of fallen soldiers. According to the results, 120 out of 173 communes, wards, and towns of Quang Ngai province have completed the search and collection of martyrs’ remains. Over the past time, the whole province collected 40,678 out of 44,859 sets of remains, which were later reburied in local war cemeteries or handed over to their families. At the conference, delegates discussed the outcomes of the implementation of information verification and burial site mapping over the past time and the effective coordination… Read full this story

