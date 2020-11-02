Private investors have few opportunities to develop airports

A large part of the national plan on mobilizing different investment sources for the development of airports is reserved to analyze the important role of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in the development and management of airports.
The Ministry of Transport (MOT) wants to assign ACV to develop and manage the 22 operational airports and the Long Thanh Airport to be built in the future.
Van Don Airport invested by Sungroup
Meanwhile, the ministry proposes to call for private investments to the three remaining airports of Sa Pa which has received approval, Lai Chau and Quang Tri.
ACV is now a joint stock corporation, where the state is holding the controlling stake (95.4 percent).
“Why does MOT only offer hard-to-do projects to private investors? Why not large and profitable airports?” he said.
Gov’t seeks State Appraisal Council review of Long Thanh airport construction
The Government has urged the State Appraisal Council to review the feasibility report for the first phase of the proposed Long Thanh international airport, which is slated to begin this year, and submit it for approval next month.
Tan Son Nhat Airport braces for Tet holiday’s gridlock
HCM City and aviation authorities have taken measures to ensure security at Tan Son Nhat International Airport and ease congestion in and around it during the Tet (Lunar New Year) rush.
