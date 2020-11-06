Politburo says developing Vietnamese culture is important task

Developing Vietnamese culture and building a standard value system of Vietnamese people are identified as important and regular tasks of the entire political system. An art performance on Vietnamese Cultural Day held in the Czech Republic. It aims to meet the country’s increasing demand for sustainable development, strengthen resources for cultural development as well as being commensurate with the nation’s economic growth. This was the conclusion of the Politburo on Tuesday after the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Publicity reported on the five-year implementation of Resolution No. 33-NQ/TW, issued June 9, 2014. The Politburo said culture was believed to be the essence of the nation and a solid spiritual foundation of the society. It was also an important endogenous power to serve the protection of the country and ensure the nation’s sustainable development, the Politburo said. Therefore, firstly, the Politburo ordered relevant agencies to invest more in developing culture. For example, investment priority should be given to several major culture and art schools and several key cultural industries. Additionally, they had to pay more attention to training and raising the capability of cultural managers and artistic workers. Second, the Politburo required the relevant agencies to continue building culture in… Read full this story

