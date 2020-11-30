Community PNJ, STF launch new scholarship awards The Saigon Times Monday, Nov 30, 2020,15:29 (GMT+7) PNJ, STF launch new scholarship awardsThe Saigon Times The launch ceremony of the Journey of Living Kindly scholarship program is held in the Mekong Delta city of CAN THO – PHOTO: STF HCMC – The Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ), in collaboration with the Saigon Times Foundation (STF) under the Saigon Times Group, has launched the Hanh Trinh Song Dep (Journey of Living Kindly) scholarship awards for students countrywide until January 15, 2021 in a bid to promote kindness and willpower, especially among the student community. The first-prize winner will be awarded a scholarship worth VND50 million and PNJ vouchers. The program also offers a second prize worth VND30 million, a third prize worth VND20 million and many other prizes, with their value totaling up to VND250 million. The selection will not be based on the students’ academic performance but on their kindness, passion, integrity and willpower, which inspire other people to live kindly and contribute to creating a better life. In addition, five students with the most inspiring stories will be awarded VND5 million and PNJ vouchers every month. The Journey of Living Kindly scholarship program… Read full this story

PNJ, STF launch new scholarship awards have 304 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at November 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.