PM commits to supporting innovative start-ups

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (middle) presses a button to kick of the TECHFEST VIETNAM 2020 on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has committed to creating the best environment for innovative start-ups and the start-up ecosystem to make Việt Nam become a country of innovation. Speaking at the youth start-up forum held on Friday as part of the TECHFEST VIETNAM 2020 which opened the same day, the PM said he considered supporting start-ups and businesses as a top priority. He urged ministries and agencies to regularly hold dialogues with businesses, increase information dissemination and speed up co-ordination with the innovative start-up centre to build financial mechanisms and promote the role of private investment funds. It was necessary to view innovation as a new resource that must be exploited, an endless resource of 100 million Vietnamese people inside and outside the country, he said, adding that human beings must be seen as a centre of innovation. He told the youths of today that they needed to see start-ups as an interesting experience and look at failure as a mother of success. "If you fail, you have to stand up and move on," he said.

