Of which, two public holidays fall on Saturday and Sunday on February 13-14 (the 2nd and 3rd days of the first month of the lunar calendar), the following Monday and Tuesday on February 15-16 (the 4th and 5th days of the first month of the lunar calendar) are observed as a paid holiday. The suggestion on holidays for the upcoming Tet which was submitted by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has been approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. The Government leader asked agencies and units to arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people. In addition, PM also agreed with 4-day break option for the National Day on September 2-5, 2021. By Song Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh Tags: Tet break Lunar New Year public holidays Ministry of Labor Invalids and Social Affairs

PM approves 7-day Tet break have 185 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at November 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.