Pianist Anh to perform to celebrate Beethoven’s birthday

Pianist Nguyễn Đức Anh will perform in a concert celebrating the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birthday at the HCM City Opera House on November 28. —Photo courtesy of HBSO HCM CITY — Pianist Nguyễn Đức Anh, who earned a master’s degree at Freiburg Conservatory of Music in Germany, will perform in a concert celebrating the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birthday at the HCM City Opera House on November 28. Anh will give a solo performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No 5, in E-flat Major, op. 73, known as the Emperor Concerto. The three-movement work, written between 1809 and 1811, was the composer’s last completed piano concerto. The composition was first performed at the Palace of Prince Joseph Lobkowitz in Vienna in 1811. Pianist Anh, 29, was born into a musical family in Hà Nội. He started studying piano at the Việt Nam National Academy of Music when he was seven years old. He has won top prizes at international competitions, such as the 2nd International Piano Competition in Hà Nội in 2012, and the Alkan-Zimmerman International Piano Competition in Athens in 2014. In 2015, he received a scholarship from the German government. He earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree with distinction for piano performance at… Read full this story

