PetroVietnam supports Quang Ngai province in overcoming flood consequences

At the donation handover ceremony The program was launched by a delegation of the provincial National Assembly deputies. The donation, in response to the meaningful program, included VND 1 billion from Petro Vietnam, and VND 500 million from both PV Gas and BSR. Earlier, the BSR donated VND 1 billion to support Quang Ngai province. Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Quang Ngai provincial People’s Committee Dang Van Minh expressed thanks to the province, which is suffering heavy losses caused by the recent flooding. He also affirmed that the assistance from individuals and organizations nationwide to the provincial people was a great source of encouragement and strength to help them overcome the storm consequences. He promised to direct relevant agencies and units to allocate the donations to the right victims in a timely and effective manner to help them overcome their difficulties and resume their normal lives soon. Translated by Quynh Oanh

