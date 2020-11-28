People benefit from Green Annamites Project

A local ethnic Cơ Tu farmer clears his timber farm in central Quảng Nam Province. Many people in Thừa Thiên Huế and Quảng Nam provinces benefitted from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Green Annamites Project from 2016-20. VNS Photo Công Thành QUẢNG NAM — Nearly 30,000 people have benefitted from improved natural resource management and biodiversity conservation thanks to the Green Annamites Project in Quảng Nam and Thừa Thiên-Huế provinces. The project has been sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) from 2016-20. It also reduced the amount of carbon dioxide released per year into the atmosphere by 11.6 million tonnes – 10 times the amount caused by Việt Nam’s airline industry. Director of the Green Annamites Project, Daniel Lopez, said: “Over the past four years, the USAID Green Annamites project has invested US$23.9 million to help the provinces of Quảng Nam and Thừa Thiên-Huế to protect the region’s globally significant biodiversity and help local and ethnic minority communities to diversify and improve their livelihoods.” “USAID has trained 15,254 people on sustainable landscapes and 9,669 people on natural resource management and biodiversity conservation; supported the improved natural resource management of 512,000ha of biological significant land; contributed to 13,387 people receiving livelihood co-benefits… Read full this story

