Party inspections help fight corruption, keeps Party clean: top leader

Party General Secretary and President Nguyễn Phú Trọng makes a speech at the conference. VNA Photo Phương Hoa HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng said yesterday that Party inspection and supervision work must be carried out regularly, comprehensively, openly, democratically, and cautiously. Speaking at a national conference to review the work held in Hà Nội by the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, he called for more all-round inspections to prevent degradation in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle. Due attention must be paid to officials who are corrupt as well as to issues of public concern, the leader asked. He highlighted the role of all-level Party Committees, particularly leaders, in implementing the task, and asked the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission to closely monitor the performance of lower-level inspection boards in this regard. Party inspection and supervision work should be conducted in tandem with auditing, investigations, prosecutions, and trial, Trọng said, suggesting mechanisms to promote the role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations, the media, press agencies, and the people in inspection and supervision work. The most important job is to further improve the skills of inspection officials who should be able…

