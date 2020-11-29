Partnership signed to fight against antimicrobial resistance in Vietnam in 2021-2023

The signing ceremony on November 26 This healthcare partnership aims to support the Vietnamese government’s long-term strategy articulated in the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), and aligns with the initiatives of the UK government to support developing countries in solving the AMR problem. “The National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance for 2013-2020 and the development of a strategy for the next five years are among the most important focuses of the health sector. With the companionship of the UK government and companies in the health sector such as GSK, the fight against antimicrobial resistance in Vietnam will be approached in a more comprehensive way. Ongoing medical training programmes for healthcare professionals and awareness raising support, community education are also planned to improve the effectiveness of fighting against this medical burden,” said associate professor Luong Ngoc Khue, director of Medical Service Administration, Deputy Head of Vietnam National Steering Committee for Antimicrobial Resistance. AMR is one of the world’s most critical healthcare challenges. It occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites change in ways that render the medications used to cure the infections they cause ineffective, caused by the inappropriate use of medicines, for example using antibiotics for… Read full this story

