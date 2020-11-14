Panasonic verifies inhibitory effect of nanoe X technology on novel coronavirus

Panasonic air conditioner products all use nanoe X technology Nanoe X, the original ioniser to generate nano-sized atomised water particles is developed by Panasonic Corporation. It is an electrostatic atomisation technology, that collects invisible moisture in the air and applies high voltage to it to produce hydroxyl radicals contained in water. The decisive factor is the existence of hydroxyl radicals inside nanoe X. Hydroxyl radicals are characterised by being strongly oxidative and highly reactive. Panasonic has been conducting research on this technology over the past 20 years since 1997, and has verified its effectiveness in a variety of areas, including inhibiting pathogenic microorganisms (bacteria, fungi, and viruses) and allergens and breaking down PM2.5 components that have adverse effects on the human body. In 2012, Panasonic conducted a virus clearance test with a third-party organisation and confirmed the effectiveness of each of the four categories in terms of biological characteristics. Based on this result, Panasonic announced that the “hydroxyl radicals contained in water” technology could be expected to have a inhibitory effect on new viruses. Nanoe X technology creates hydroxyl radicals in water particles that can inhibit novel coronavirus The novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) of the current global pandemic is one such new type of… Read full this story

