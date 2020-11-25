Nation Over 6,000 killed in traffic accidents in 11 months The Saigon Times Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020,17:26 (GMT+7) Over 6,000 killed in traffic accidents in 11 monthsThe Saigon Times The scene of a road traffic accident in Danang City on November 23. Some 13,000 traffic accidents occurred in Vietnam between December 15, 2019, and November 14, 2020, claiming over 6,000 lives – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Some 13,000 traffic accidents occurred in Vietnam between December 15, 2019, and November 14, 2020, claiming over 6,000 lives, according to the National Committee for Road Safety. From October 15 to November 14, the country recorded over 1,330 traffic accidents, leaving 592 people dead and over 1,000 injured. The number of traffic accidents dropped by 18.5%, the death toll declined by 9.9% and the number of people injured fell by 19.6%, year-on-year. In the 11-month period, over 6,000 people were killed in the traffic accidents, while more than 9,650 others were injured, down 13.3% and 20.5%, year-on-year, respectively. Road traffic accidents accounted for over 7,340 cases, killing 5,930 people and injuring some 3,920, down 10.3%, 13% and 13.6% year-on-year, respectively, while the country saw 79 railway traffic accidents occur and kill 63, dipping by 44% and 46%, respectively…. Read full this story

Over 6,000 killed in traffic accidents in 11 months have 267 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at November 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.