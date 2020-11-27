One-year-old Russian girl among eight new imported cases of COVID-19

Some of the latest COVID-19 patients on Friday are being treated at Khánh Hoà Tropical Diseases Hospital. Photo baokhanhoa.vn HÀ NỘI — A Russian woman and her one-year-old daughter are among the latest patients to test positive for coronavirus. Eight imported COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday, taking the total number in Việt Nam to 1,339, said the Ministry of Health. The 31-year-old Russian national is the relative of an expert working in Việt Nam. Patients 1332, 1333, 1334 and 1335 arrived at Cam Ranh Airport on flight QH9195 from Moscow on November 24, including the two Russian nationals and two Vietnamese nationals. They are undergoing treatment at Cam Lâm Health Clinic and Khánh Hoà Tropical Diseases Hospital. Patient 1336 is a 28-year-old man who arrived from UK at Vân Đồn Airport on flight VN56 on November 6. Earlier, two other people on the same flight tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. He is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội. Patient 1337, a 30-year-old man and an expert from Japan, arrived in Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport on November 25 on flight JL759. He’s being treated at Củ Chi Hospital. Patient 1338, a 48-year-old Vietnamese woman, arrived from Russia at Cam… Read full this story

