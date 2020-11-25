Nutricare committed to promoting quality of life

Nutricare general director Dr. Nguyen Duc Minh Nutricare JSC is one of the leading manufacturers for nutritional products and medical supplements in Vietnam and was founded by scientists to provide Vietnamese people of all ages and genders with comprehensive nutritional solutions. As such, Nutricare is also at the forefront of research and development of medical nutrition for patients, which is carried out at two modern factories that meet international standards and supply 50 product lines for 4,000 stores nationwide. The company was built by doctors and pharmacists who specialised in nutritional food technology and established the firm with the desire to improve the nutritional status of Vietnamese people. When applying for the Vietnam Value Programme, Nutricare chose some of its key products with very high market demand to participate. Part of the reason to join the programme was to create a driving force for all employees of the company to work together to innovate and foster our firm’s pioneering energy. Being part of the programme means a lot to Nutricare, also because it is one of the youngest enterprises that participated and received this year’s award. Though Nutricare cannot boast a long-standing history and reputation, the company may have yet… Read full this story

