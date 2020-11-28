Northern Delta Agricultural Fair kicks off

As many 300 local businesses and two others from Taiwan (China) and the Republic of Korea are displaying their products at the 2014 Northern Delta Agricultural Fair, which opened in Thai Binh province on November 5. Delegates cutting the ribbon to open the fair. Photo: baothaibinh.com.vn Co-organized by the Trade Promotion Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, the annual event aims to help enterprises to seek partners, promote trademarks and expand markets. If also offers an opportunity to introduce the socio-economic development achievements of provinces and cities in the Northern Delta region in general, and Thai Binh province in particular. On the sidelines of the fair, a number of trade promotion and agricultural consultation seminars will update visitors on advanced technologies and new products in the agricultural sector. The event will run until November 11. Source: VNA

