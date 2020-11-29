Vietnam Economy Night-time economy waits for its bright days By Phan Thi Ngoc Thang Sunday, Nov 29, 2020,18:32 (GMT+7) Night-time economy waits for its bright daysBy Phan Thi Ngoc Thang That evening economy is not successful everywhere is a known fact. However, it provides provincial/municipal governments with an opportunity to further bolster their economy after the pandemic and look at long-term economic future – PHOTO: THANH HOA For HCMC, the delicious cake slice of evening economy in store for years will come to light as the Government is going to give it the greenlight soon. Decision 1129/QD-TTg, effective as of July 27, 2020, is a turning point which is expected to make evening economy thrive. The bans on business activities after midnight will be removed. Yet it also needs the momentum generated altogether by the state apparatus, communities and the business circle. Decision 1129 has put night-time economy in its deserving position by giving clear road maps and goals. The decision aims to exploit economic potential of evening economy to make full use of economic opportunities, and improve the people’s income and living standards. At the same time, efforts must be made to minimize adverse effects on political security as well as social order… Read full this story

