CBRE Vietnam’s senior director Dung Duong offers her take on the new trends that will shape the local real estate market since the COVID-19 outbreak. Dung Duong, senior director of CBRE Vietnam. What trends do you foresee for the real estate market in Vietnam? Under our research, we expect a set of key trends which will characterise the Vietnamese property market in the coming time. These are the omni-channel, flexible working space, properties with sustainability and wellness features, and the importance of property management. Can you outline the importance of the new trend in the retail segment? In the retail segment, consumption will slow but omni-channel retailers display a resilience to COVID-19 which has had the strongest impact on the retail sector. Omni-channel is very familiar in other countries, combining online and in-store types, a mixture of electronic and traditional commerce. Vietnam has been approaching online consumption, but this trend has not reached adequate levels. This is because the mindset of Vietnamese consumers and a predominant mistrust of the quality and actual specifications of the goods they see online. Many Vietnamese consumers want to see and try the products on before taking them home. Based on this demand, some retailers… Read full this story

New trends influencing Vietnamese real estate market have 280 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at November 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.