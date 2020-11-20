New PPP rules to drive development

Vaibhav Saxena and Tu Hue Anh from Vietnam International Law Firm The current legal framework for public-private partnerships (PPPs) mainly governed by 2018’s Decree No.63/2018/ND-CP on investment in the PPP form consists of numerous outdated circulars, decrees, and decisions. The lack of a unified legal framework has undoubtedly presented risks to foreign investors, thereby lowering the attractiveness of such transactions in Vietnam. The new law on PPP investment is set to take effect on January 1, hoping to act as the key piece of legislation governing related transactions in the country. The incoming law has, for the first time, codified provisions on PPP projects at the legislative level, unifying the current patchwork of laws into a standalone legislative instrument. Further, it has successfully addressed some of the shortcomings existing in Decree 63 and other relevant regulations, thereby, providing more clarity and comfort to prospective foreign investors who wish to fund PPP schemes in Vietnam but are unfamiliar with the Vietnamese legal landscape. However, the law may not completely meet international standards when tested at the hotplate of bankability and from project finance aspects. As similar to many other developing countries, the main focus of development remains on the transport sector… Read full this story

